The 10 Best Off-Road Tyres for 4×4 Adventures (2025 Guide)

Choosing the best off-road tyres for 4×4 driving isn’t as simple as picking the most aggressive tread. Terrain, driving style, and comfort all play a role. Whether you’re exploring remote trails, towing on mixed surfaces, or daily driving a lifted rig, this guide highlights the top 10 off-road tyres available today.

1. BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3

The latest evolution of the iconic KO2, the KO3 offers better chip resistance, sidewall strength, and wet-weather grip. It’s built for modern 4x4s and overlanders.

Best for: Rugged touring, remote area driving

Visit BFGoodrich for full KO3 specs

2. Toyo Open Country A/T III

A quiet, aggressive all-terrain tyre designed to excel in both wet and dry conditions, with improved off-road bite and better treadwear than its predecessor.

Best for: Balanced all-terrain performance on- and off-road

3. Nitto Ridge Grappler

A hybrid design combining all-terrain comfort with mud-terrain sidewall aggression. It’s quiet on the road but aggressive in the bush.

Best for: Weekend trail drivers who still commute daily

4. Maxxis RAZR MT772

This mud-terrain beast features rally-inspired tech and reinforced sidewalls for rock and mud clearance. Great durability at a competitive price.

Best for: Hardcore off-road use without blowing the budget

5. Mickey Thompson Baja Boss A/T

A visually striking A/T tyre with deep lugs and 3-ply sidewalls. Combines serious off-road capability with decent highway manners.

Best for: Drivers who demand traction and bold aesthetics

6. Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac RT

The updated DuraTrac adds improved snow and mud grip, with upgraded siping and compound. Still one of the most versatile A/Ts.

Best for: Multi-season, multi-surface 4WD use

7. Falken Wildpeak A/T4W

The latest from Falken offers strong all-weather traction, heat resistance, and confident gravel handling. Quieter than previous models.

Best for: Daily-driven 4x4s and light off-road adventures

8. General Grabber X3

Built for serious punishment—deep mud, rock crawling, and loose surfaces. 3-ply Duragen construction makes it a favourite among trail rigs.

Best for: Remote travel and extreme off-road conditions

9. Bridgestone Dueler M/T 674

A long-time favourite with deep tread, rock ejectors, and reliable sidewall protection. It’s slightly dated but still performs.

Best for: Off-roaders wanting predictable durability

10. Cooper Discoverer STT Pro

Heavy-duty and built for serious exploration. The STT Pro offers excellent puncture resistance and a quiet ride for an M/T.

Best for: Long-distance 4WD touring and load-heavy use

How to Choose the Right Type:

• All-Terrain (A/T): For daily-driving with occasional trail use

• Mud-Terrain (M/T): For extreme terrain with maximum grip

• Hybrid A/T–M/T: For those who want the best of both worlds

The best off-road tyres for 4×4 depend on how and where you drive. Whether you’re after load-carrying toughness, remote touring grip, or the best mix of highway and dirt capability—this list covers the best options for 2025.

