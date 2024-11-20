Looking for V8 performance, off-road ability and something unique for the garage? Why not buy your own Batmobile.

For the first time, Batman fans (or anyone who just wants a wild vehicle) can get their hands on a real-life version of the ‘Tumbler’, the armored, tank-like Batmobile from Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. But it doesn’t come cheap, with the big beasts priced at a staggering US$2.99 million – that’s approximately $4.5m for Australian buyers.

This isn’t actually a movie-used prop either, but a custom-built Tumbler for new buyers, thanks to a joint-venture between the movies’ rights holder, Warner Bros., and a California-based company called Action Vehicle Engineering.

These new Tumblers are fully drivable but sadly won’t be street legal (although, Batman never got his registration either). They’re powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine delivering 390kW to help power the big machine and while it lacks a real jet engine, the rear features a simulated jet exhaust to complete the movie look.

The design is meticulously true to the original, capturing details from Nolan’s Batman universe. Its unique matte black exterior, imposing wide-body structure and aggressive tyres match its on-screen appearance. Inside, the cabin features a custom dashboard and carbon fibre seats, which can be customised to each owner’s preference.

However, even at $4.5m each, these will become collector’s items because only 10 examples will be offered worldwide, making them almost as rare as the movie vehicles. But what price can you put on feeling like a superhero?