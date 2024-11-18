For Holden enthusiasts and collectors of unique Australian motoring history, Burns & Co is hosting an extraordinary opportunity to acquire three genuine former South Australian Police cars at their Classic & Collectable Car Auction on December 8. This trio consists of rare Holden models, each meticulously preserved and equipped with original police-specific features, presenting a remarkable chance to own authentic pieces of Australian police and automotive heritage.

First up is a 1979 Holden HZ Kingswood SL, powered by a factory 4.2-litre V8 engine paired with a Trimatic transmission. Preserved to perfection, the HZ Kingswood retains its original police features, including a unique police speedometer, a three-gauge cluster, dual-tone horns, heavy-duty radiator and alternator, map reading lights and police-specific suspension. It’s painted in Holden’s unique ‘Police Blue’ and still has its police livery and fully functioning sirens and lights.

Next up is the VN Commodore Executive, which clearly wasn’t used for high-speed pursuits because it has the 3.8L V6 engine and four-speed automatic transmission; rather than the V8 of the era. It too is finished in Holden’s ‘Police Blue’ and comes with much of its period-correct police equipment. This includes original books, radio warranty information and even a radar gun – so you’ll always know how fast everyone around you is going.

Finally there’s a 2000-vintage VT Commodore, this time with the 5.7-litre LS1 V8 engine. Unlike the other two, this one’s lights and sirens are not connected, but they remain in place, and the car is equipped with original police decals to satisfy enthusiasts and collectors. It does come with a rare accessory to – a police shirt and tie.

Burns & Co describes these cars as “museum quality” examples, with their meticulous preservation making them ideal for collectors or fans of Australian motoring history. They will go under the hammer as part of the Burns & Co Classic & Collectable Car Auction, taking place at their Bayswater, Victoria showroom.

The full auction catalog, including additional classics and memorabilia, will be available from November 28, with pre-bidding options open at that time. Those interested can inspect the vehicles in person at the Bayswater location from November 29 or by appointment. The auction officially begins at 10am on December 8.