Domenico Agusta had a plan and not war, occupation and any other obstacle would stop him from creating what has become one of the world’s most famous motorcycle brands – MV Agusta.

The odds were stacked against MV Agusta from the beginning, as the second World War ravaged Italy Agusta’s plans to build a small motorcycle were compromised when the German army occupied his family’s factory. He was forced to hide the plans for his first motorcycle engine in the basements of his co-workers and had to wait for the war to pass.

By the middle of 1944 Agusta would finally begin building his bike, named the MV 98 – MV stood for Meccanica Verghera and the 98 for the capacity of the engine. And thus MV Agusta was born and over the decades has produced some of the most memorable machines in the two-wheeled world.

To celebrate this milestone, the brand is releasing an 80th anniversary run of limited edition models known as the Ottantesimo Collection. There will be six different models, with only 500 examples of each built with a special laser engraving of its build number on the tank.

There will be a quartet of models in the 800cc three-cylinder range – Brutale RR Ottantesimo, Dragster RR Ottantesimo, F3 RR Ottantesimo and Superveloce S Ottantesimo – as well as a pair of 1000cc four-cylinder options – the Brutale 1000 Ottantesimo and Brutale 1000 RR Ottantesimo.