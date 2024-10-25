What do you get when you combine a World Rally Championship-style chassis with a cutting-edge, high-performance electric powertrain? The answer is the Hyundai RN24, the latest in a long line of boundary-pushing prototypes from the brand.

Joining the likes of the RN22e (that we drove at The Bend), N Vision 74 and RM20e, the RN24 is designed to accelerate the development of its next-generation of its N division performance cars.

“Hyundai N is not just a brand but a representation of our commitment to innovation and high performance,” explained Manfred Harrer, Hyundai’s Performance Development Tech Unit chief. “RN24 is a testament to our bold ambitions for the future.”

The RN24 combines the 478kW all-electric, dual-motor powertrain from the Ioniq 5 N with a compact spaceframe chassis inspired by the company’s i20 N Rally1 entry. It features an advanced ‘WRC Powertrain Drive Control Logic’ system that’s inspired by the WRC entries and allows for adjustments to power, acceleration sensitivity, regenerative braking and other functions via steering wheel-mounted buttons.

While it doesn’t feature much bodywork, the RN24 does have a rear end deliberately designed as a soundbox to enhance the noise from the speakers that play the Ioniq 5 N’s Active Sound+ audio.

Other highlights of this radical-looking concept are the rally-specification dampers and electronic handbrake, as well as the rear wing which is taken from the i30 Sedan N TCR racer.

“RN24 exemplifies Hyundai N’s commitment to advancing electric motorsport technology by prioritizing the driving experience rather than spec numbers,” said Joon Park, vice president of N Brand Management Group. “This Rolling Lab proves that there remains untapped potential for high-performance EVs and with new technologies ahead, there is much to look forward to.”