As Marc Marquez got up to speed on his new Ducati and Jorge Martin began his new life at Aprillia, there was another surprising brand at the recent MotoGP end-of-season test – Harley-Davidson.

And, no, the American brand isn’t preparing to take on Ducati, Aprilia, KTM, Yamaha and Honda but it is in negotiations with MotoGP promoters Dorna about a possible partnership. It appears that Harley-Davidson is looking for a way to boost its profile in Europe and what better way to speak to the bike-loving masses than at MotoGP.

So Harley took along several of its race-prepared Road Glide bikes to Circuit de Catalunya to test them in anger on the European stage. Factory riders Kyle Wyman and James Rispoli had the initial run, but then handed over the bikes to former MotoGP aces John Hopkins, Marco Melandri and Randy Mamola had a turn.

“Racing is a core pillar of the Harley-Davidson brand, showcasing our commitment to performance and innovation,” said Jochen Zeitz,president and CEO of Harley-Davidson. “Partnering with DORNA/MotoGP, we aim to expand our racing footprint globally, fueling the passions of our customers and fans. This MotoGP Test is a pivotal step in realizing these ambitions and demonstrating our dedication to racing excellence.”

Harley already runs a successful series for this Road Glide bikes on the US MotoAmerica bill, dubbed ‘King of the Baggers’ and a similar support category could be on the cards for MotoGP if negotiations are successful.

While the big bikes look like a handful, the former MotoGP riders were suitably impressed by the power and handling of the Harley-Davidsons on track.

“The torque is amazing, and the smoothness,” said Mamola. “This is why I’ve loved motorcycles since I was 12 years old. It’s a motorcycle. And it’s a freaking race bike. Everything is so sweet about the bike. Everything is in the right place. It stops really well. The transmission is insane, and it’s smooth. She’s just a big [bike].”

Melandri, a 22-time grand prix winner, was surprised by the big Harley’s handling.

“My laps were better and better as we go,” he said. “Once I tested the lean angle, I feel much better. It’s not so heavy, and not so big when you ride it. And the engine and the torque is amazing.”