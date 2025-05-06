The Toyota HiLux has registered its first Australian monthly sales win in almost two years, beating its RAV4 stablemate and Ford Ranger ute rival to the top in April.

In April 2025, Toyota delivered 4121 examples of the HiLux to Australian customers, leading the Ranger (4031 deliveries) and the RAV4 (3808 deliveries).

It’s the first time since September 2023 that the HiLux has been on top. At the time, it was in a close race with the Ford Ranger to be the best-selling vehicle of 2023, however it lost its crown at year’s end, and couldn’t get near the Blue Oval’s ute in 2024.

Prior to losing the title in 2023, the HiLux had been Australia’s best-selling vehicle from 2017 to 2022, representing as much as six per cent of all new-car deliveries.

Despite its strong April, increased competition in the market – both in the ute segment and overall – means the HiLux accounted for just over 4.5 per cent of the 90,614 new vehicle deliveries last month.

The monthly win also wasn’t enough to move the HiLux up from third position in the year-to-date delivery race, with 15,120 new examples registered between January and April 2025.

At the top, the RAV4 still leads with 17,610 deliveries, however it’s closely trailed by the Ranger, which has notched up 17,257 deliveries.

The RAV4 has never been Australia’s best-selling vehicle, though its second-half performance in 2024 put the Ranger on notice.

A new-generation RAV4 is expected to debut globally this year, while Ford’s only new Ranger slated to come to Australia this year is a plug-in hybrid, aimed at commercial buyers and therefore anticipated to be a relatively low-volume model.