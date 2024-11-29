It started as an investment piece for a respected Group A team owner but has ended up the prized possession of a quartet of sisters, but now what is claimed to be the final Holden VL Commodore SS Group A ‘Walkinshaw’ is up for sale.

While every car has a story to tell, this particular Commodore has had a special life. Build #750 of 750, this ‘Walkinshaw’ was originally bought by Bob Forbes, a long-time touring car team owner; most famous for the GIO-backed Nissan GT-R in Group A and supporting 00 Motorsport with Craig Lowndes in the V8 Supercars era.

The ‘Walkinshaw’ was built by Holden Special Vehicles for the Group A touring car regulations. It featured a 180kW 5.0-litre V8 engine and a unique bodykit (which earned it the nickname the ‘Plastic Pig’) and was transformed into a racing car by the then-new Holden Racing Team. Originally only 500 were intended to be built to meet Group A regulations, but due to popular demand an extra 250 were produced.

Forbes never had any plans to race or even drive this Holden, instead he put just over 1100km on it driving it from Melbourne to Sydney on trade plates before it was stored for a decade. In 1997 a Sydney family with four daughters had their beloved ‘Walkshaw’ (build #708) stolen. The father happened to drive past the Sydney dealership where #750 was on display alongside build #1 and decided to replace his family car.

When the family’s eldest daughter, Vanessa, turned 21 she was gifted the car by her parents, but on the proviso that if she ever sold the car it had to benefit all of her siblings. That time has now come and the family has put #750 up for sale.

“It’s funny to think that we have such an emotional bond with a 36-year old car, but in speaking with my sisters we agree that the time has come for someone to take over the responsibility of caring for what we now understand to be a significant piece of Australian history, Vanessa said.

“While we have said our goodbyes, we are in no rush to sell her [#750] and therefore, our hope is that we find a new owner that is able to continue to build on the history of this vehicle, or place it back in the context of history. The sale means that I and my sisters will be able to build new memories for our families in the future.”

Still with only 19,700km on the odometer this piece of Australian automotive history will be available to view at the Stage Auto Solutions Sydney showroom from December 2, with price on application to “qualified” buyers.