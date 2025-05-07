The Queensland Government today announced it’s trialling new ‘tailgating awareness monitors’ in the state, as a part of testing how real-time feedback changes driver behaviour.

The cameras detect unsafe tailgating behaviour and display a message in real-time on electronic message boards, telling them they’re driving too close or – if not – that they’re leaving a safe gap.

Motorists will be shown the ‘too close’ message if they’re detected driving less than two seconds apart from the car in front of them, with the sign also lighting up red. If the gap is safe, the sign will turn green.

Unlike speed cameras, mobile phone detection and seatbelt cameras in Queensland, the tailgating awareness monitors can’t record motorists doing the wrong thing and send out fines.

However, police can, with the current penalty for failing to maintain a safe following distance – which depends on vehicle speed, the driving conditions and the type of vehicle – remaining at $376 and one demerit point.

The Queensland Government says it won’t publish the trial locations “as the purpose of the trial is to test both the technology and the impact on driver behaviour”, though up to four locations will be selected in urban and regional areas.