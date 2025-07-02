GWM this week announced the entry-level Cannon Alpha PHEV Lux is now priced from $57,490 drive-away nationwide, with its better-equipped Ultra sibling starting from $64,490 drive-away.

That represents discounts of about $4000 to $7100 for the Lux and $3500 to $6100 for the Ultra, based on previous state and territory-based drive-away pricing.

It also helps the GWM Cannon Alpha PHEV to undercut the BYD Shark 6 across Australia, with the latter, more road-focused ute priced between $58,791 and $62,725 drive-away, depending on the buyer’s location.

While previous pricing offers made the Cannon Alpha PHEV a more affordable proposition to the Ford Ranger PHEV, the latest discount adds further space between the two, with the Blue Oval’s contender starting from $71,990 before on-road costs in XLT guise, to $86,990 plus on-roads for the flagship Stormtrak.

There is a catch to the GWM Cannon Alpha PHEV’s new price though, with the revised figures only available until September 30, or while stocks last. It’s not yet known whether pricing will revert to a location-based system from October 1.

To keep recent buyers of the Cannon Alpha PHEV happy, GWM says it will be “offer[ing] their first five scheduled services free as a gesture of goodwill and in recognition of the price change from the previous month. This represents a saving of $3070.

The GWM Cannon Alpha is powered by a 180kW and 380Nm turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, mated with a 120/400Nm electric motor for total outputs of up to 300kW and 750Nm.

That comfortably beats the Ranger PHEV (207kW/697Nm), and is ahead of the Shark 6 (321kW and 650Nm) on torque but not power.

Drive is sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission, while a 37.1kWh battery helps to deliver a claimed electric-only driving range of 110km.

The driving range figure is more than double that of the Ranger PHEV (49km) and also above the Shark 6 (100km).

GWM has also fitted with Cannon Alpha PHEV with front, rear and centre locking differentials, giving it better off-road capability.

Last month, it – along with the smaller turbo-diesel Cannon ute and the Tank 300 SUV – became the second, third and fourth production vehicles to make it up the notorious Beer O’Clock Hill in Queensland.

The Cannon Alpha PHEV completed the climb with zero modifications.