Australia’s cheapest Jeep Wrangler celebrates the past

Jeep Australia has released a limited-run Wrangler with graphics that’ll make you yearn for VCRs and dial-up internet.

It’s not often that special edition models undercut the regular range, but that’s what Jeep has done with the new Wrangler Rewind, available to order in Australia now.

Revealed earlier this year as a part of Jeep’s annual Easter Safari in the US, the Wrangler Rewind is based on the four-door 4×4 SUV, but with bright graphics said to be inspired by the 1980s and 1990s - though it’s definitely the latter we see more of.

Priced from $73,990 before on-road costs, just 50 examples of the Wrangler Rewind are coming to Australia, all of which undercut the existing Wrangler Rubicon, which from February became the only full-time variant available, priced from $81,990 plus on-road costs (two-door).

On the Wrangler Rewind, gold-accented wheels contrast against the orange and red decals, while buyers can order the car in a choice of Bright White, Black, Granite Crystal or Reign (purple) base body colours, which extend to the body-coloured wheel arches.

Inside, the Rewind theme includes 8-bit graphic-embossed Nappa leather seats with iced blue and plum accent stitching, also featured on the steering wheel and dashboard.

On top of this, the gear selector gets a unique medallion, also styled with inspiration from 8-bit game graphics, carried across to the rear swing gate’s plaque.

A turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine continues to power the Wrangler, producing 200kW and 400Nm, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Wrangler Rewind misses out on equipment in the off-road focused Rubicon, such as a Rock-Trac 4×4 system, Tru-Lok electronic locking front and rear differentials, Dana solid axles electronic sway bar disconnect, and a forward-facing ‘TrailCam’ camera.

Jeep should have no problem selling out the Wrangler Rewind, after numerous price increases and reduced variants has led to sales dropping by more than 75 per cent from its recent peaks.

Between January and April this year, Jeep delivered just 149 Wranglers, though it’s still the brand’s most popular model, accounting for most of its 249 sales.