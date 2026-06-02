Toyota teases the ‘ultimate’ Corolla

Hot off the back of revealing the Corolla GRMN, Toyota says it has at least one more version of the hot hatch to release.

Today, Toyota unveiled the Corolla GRMN, the hottest car to ever wear the Corolla nameplate, with the hot hatch turned up to 11 thanks to lessons learned from the brand’s racing efforts.

With bespoke suspension, bodywork and a more potent engine, it takes the GR Corolla up to another level, though the Corolla GRMN has two obvious features which could alienate the wider market.

Though it’s almost certain that Toyota will have no trouble selling the limited-run Corolla GRMN, the hot hatch is only sold with a six-speed manual transmission, while its rear seats have been removed in place of a strut brace, leaving it as a two seater.

With no two-pedal, five-seat option available, some existing GR Corolla owners have no pathway to upgrade to the Corolla GRMN - however that might not be the case for long.

In addition to revealing the Corolla GRMN, Toyota released a teaser for the GR Corolla Morizo RR, still a concept for now, but almost certainly set to influence a production model.

“Currently under development is the GR Corolla Morizo RR, an ultimate 5-seater model of the GR Corolla equipped with the Gazoo Racing Direct Automatic Transmission, for which the unveiling and launch dates have yet to be determined,” Toyota said in a media release.

Named after Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda - who uses the racing pseudonym ‘Morizo’ - the GR Corolla Morizo RR will likely follow the path of other versions influenced by the man whose family started the company.

Like the GR Yaris Morizo RR revealed at the Tokyo Auto Salon earlier this year, it is finished in a unique Gravel Khaki paint colour, teamed with Piano Black highlights and matte bronze wheels, while there are also yellow highlights on the front brake ducts and the calipers themselves.

No additional details have been announced, however it wears the same aero package as the Corolla GRMN, and is likely to adopt the same 224kW/415Nm tune for its turbocharged 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine, which will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The GR Yaris Morizo RR, too, is auto-only, though it continues with the standard model’s 221kW/400Nm engine setup.