Akio Toyoda is more than the chairman of Toyota, with the executive holding a huge influence on the recently spun-off Gazoo Racing sub-brand.

Built from his desire to go racing and win, Toyota’s GR arm has transformed the image of the company from making boring commuter cars to being a genuine performance brand.

Now it has wound up the heat on the Toyota GR Yaris, revealing the limited GR Yaris Morizo RR edition at the Tokyo Auto Salon motor show in Japan.

Named after Toyoda’s racing nickname Morizo, it’s the latest model from the car giant to bear the name, following the two-seat Morizo edition of the GR Corolla, and the Lexus LBX Morizo RR.

Technically still a prototype, Toyota says it’ll produce 200 examples of the GR Yaris Morizo RR edition – 100 of which will be available in Japan via a lottery system, with the remaining 100 to be offered in Europe.

Developed off the back of the 2025 Nürburgring 24 Hour – which saw two examples of the hot hatch entered, driven by a team of four drivers including Toyoda – the new GR Yaris special edition is set apart by its unique carbon fibre rear wing and bonnet, plus a revised front splitter and side skirts.

According to Toyota, these aerodynamic aids have been coupled with a revised suspension setup which is better on uneven roads, such as those at the Nürburgring Nordschleife course. It has adjusted the tune of the electric power steering system to accommodate these changes.

The GR Yaris Morizo RR has also followed the GR Corolla in getting a tweaked all-wheel drive system, with its exclusive ‘Morizo

All examples are finished in a unique Gravel Khaki paint colour, teamed with Piano Black highlights and matte bronze wheels, which sit in front of yellow brake calipers.

Inside, the steering wheel is now smaller, trimmed in suede with yellow contrast stitching, and given more switches, inspired by the GR Yaris Rally2 car which competes in global rally competitions.

Additional tweaks include a Morizo RR-exclusive digital instrument cluster graphics pack, revised seats and a unique numbered plaque.

Toyota hasn’t said whether it produces any more than the standard 221kW and 400Nm outputs from its turbocharged 1.6-litre three-cylinder petrol engine.

To make it more accessible for a wide range of buyers, the Toyota GR Yaris Morizo RR is exclusively fitted with an eight-speed automatic transmission, with no option of the six-speed manual.

While the GR Yaris Morizo RR isn’t available in Australia, Toyota’s local division recently launched the Yaris GTS Aero Performance Package, adding $4500 to its price.

These upgrades include a GR Corolla-style cooling duct and vents on the bonnet, a new front lip and an adjustable rear spoiler, altered front wheel arches with new vents, two ducts on the rear bumper, and a new underfloor.