When Toyota launched the new-generation HiLux late last year, it did so without the flagship GR Sport guise which had been offered in a number of markets – though all did so with a different product.

It’s now been on sale in Australia for the best part of half a year, but has only now gone on sale in Japan, but Toyota has treated customers to a number of exclusive accessories from its Gazoo Racing division.

The GR Parts service has listed half a dozen branded accessories for the HiLux, most of which are cosmetic but some of which are claimed to provide a performance advantage.

Headlining the visual changes are the addition of a GR-specific front grille, dual-exit exhaust tip and mud flaps to the HiLux, the latter of which can be ordered in black with silver and grey contrast lettering, or in red with silver and dark red contrast branding.

The addition of a set of GR wind deflectors is counted by the brand as being a functional upgrade, likely due to the accessory channelling air away from the windows.

However, there are a pair of genuine performance upgrades, with GR ‘door stabilisers’ (trademarked by Toyota subsidiary Aisin) claimed to cut the gap between the door and the striker, resulting in sharpened steering response.

Perhaps the most significant upgrade is the offering of Yamaha’s Performance Dampers, already seen on the Mitsubishi Triton GSR.

Fitted across the chassis at the front and rear, Toyota claims Yamaha dampers “eliminate unpleasant vibrations and noises felt while driving, improving passenger comfort.”

“Furthermore, they enhance drivability, such as handling stability, resulting in a higher quality driving experience.”

All of the GR parts can be fitted as dealer options, with prices varying depending on the accessory.

At this stage the GR parts remain absent from Toyota’s local HiLux configurator.