There are certainties when you go to a large car meet or a national motorsport event: cheap camp chairs, expensive food, and the Shannons Super Rig.

In service since 2007, the original Super Rig was a game changer for connecting fans with the insurance brand, not only providing its team to give customers product information, but also a space to unwind.

The first iteration of the Super Rig has now entered retirement, and now Super Rig 2.0 has made its debut, boasting numerous improvements over its predecessor.

Stretching 20 metres long, the 22-wheeled experience centre was developed across the past 12 months, utilising the knowledge of South East Queensland suppliers and specialists to level up the brand experience.

Featuring internal racing simulators, Starlink connectivity, a rooftop viewing platform and even the capacity to host a DJ, the Super Rig 2.0 represents a step up from its predecessor in almost every way.

“The Super Rig has always been more than a truck, it’s a meeting place for people who live and breathe motoring,” said Shannons event partnership and engagement lead, Andrew Adamson.

“Our customers don’t just own vehicles – they build them, restore them, race them and form communities around them.

“Super Rig 2.0 takes that legacy forward. We’ve designed it to be a destination at events – a place where motoring enthusiasts can come together, engage and enjoy an immersive experience.”

Shannons’ Super Rig 2.0 will make its public debut at the Cooly Rocks On festival this weekend, before starting its taxing life with more than 50 events annually.