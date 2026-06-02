McLaren’s first Formula 1 race as a team occurred at the 1966 Monaco Grand Prix, where owner/driver Bruce McLaren managed just nine laps before retiring.

That didn’t deter the Kiwi, who kept growing the constructor until his untimely death in 1970, after which it was taken over and turned into the powerhouse we now know.

Almost 60 years to the week since McLaren’s debut, the team has gone on to win 10 Constructors’ Championships, and 13 Drivers’ titles, the most recent of which both came in 2025.

Now it is on the verge of a new milestone, with this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix set to become McLaren’s 1000th Formula 1 race start, and its road car division is celebrating by releasing a limited edition version of the Artura.

Called the McLaren Artura 1000GP by MSO (McLaren Special Operations), just 10 examples of the car will be made, all of which feature a bespoke papaya-on-black livery, covering the bonnet, lower body sides and mirror caps.

Contrasted by pinstriping on the front splitter and rear diffuser, the design changes are subtle, while adopting the current number font of current McLaren F1 drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Inside McLaren has added a numbered plaque in a bespoke metallic papaya colour, linking back to the hue of its early and current years.

“Racing and road cars have always been shaped by the same mindset at McLaren, and the McLaren Artura 1000GP by MSO celebrates that shared foundation,” said McLaren Group CEO, Nick Collins.

“It reflects the environment Bruce created –- an environment built on collective ambition, engineering excellence and a unified approach to progress. Through this shared purpose, our teams continue to craft vehicles that carry his spirit forward.

“The McLaren Artura 1000GP by MSO is a testament to that legacy and offers our clients a meaningful connection to the MCL40 in a milestone moment.”

Despite winning the last two Constructors’ Championships, McLaren is off to a relatively slow start in 2026, with Norris and Piastri sitting fifth and sixth in the points standings, respectively, behind the two Mercedes and Ferraris.