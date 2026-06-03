Toyota recalls its most popular 4×4

More than 13,000 examples of the Toyota LandCruiser Prado have been recalled in Australia, with the fault to be rectified by software updates.

Toyota Australia has recalled 13,042 examples of the 250 Series LandCruiser Prado, owing to a software error which could prevent critical information from being displayed on the SUV’s instrument cluster.

According to Toyota Australia, the affected Prados are impacted by a combination meter software error, leading the indicators for engine oil pressure, engine coolant temperature, electrical charge, and other warning messages to potentially not display.

The fault affects VX, Altitude and Kakadu variants of the 250 Series Prado built between 24 June 24, 2024 and June 21, 2025, all of which feature a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, rather than the 7.0-inch multi-function instrument display of the GX and GXL.

To rectify the fault, Toyota Australia dealers will update the combination meter free of charge, while the carmaker will also make it available via an Over-the-Air (OTA) update for owners to download themselves.

This will consist of an in-vehicle pop-up with the ability to update the software via the multimedia head unit, delivered across two separate OTA updates.

Toyota estimates the update will take approximately 60 to 90 minutes to install.

A full list of Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) can be found here.

In 2025, the Prado was Toyota’s third best-selling vehicle and the second most-popular 4×4 SUV, with 26,106 examples delivered in Australia.