Toyota always intended to take the GR Yaris rallying, and it’s from the gravel stages where the hot hatch’s latest upgrades originate.

A new Aero Performance Package has been added to the GR Yaris lineup, exclusively for the flagship GTS grade, and set to arrive in Australian showrooms later this year.

Inspired by upgrades developed for the Japanese Rally Championship and Super Taikyu series, the aerodynamic kit adds $4500 to the price of the GR Yaris GTS, and is claimed to not only provide more grip but also better cooling to the pocket rocket.

The upgrades consist of a GR Corolla-style cooling duct and vents on the bonnet, allowing hot air from the turbocharged 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine to escape.

To help the Yaris hold onto the tarmac, there’s a new front lip and an adjustable rear spoiler, the latter of which can be fine-tuned depending on the need for more or less downforce.

Changes have also been made to the front wheel arches with new vents, the rear bumper now features two ducts – following a Super Taikyu racing example losing its bodywork due to pressure buildup – while there’s also a new underfloor to better channel the air.

“We’ve always said that Toyota Gazoo Racing expertise is used to make ever-better production cars, and the GR Yaris GTS Aero Performance Package is clear evidence of just that,” Toyota Australia Vice President Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations, Sean Hanley, said in a media release.

“These upgrades make the dynamic GR Yaris even more potent, helping to increase grip, braking and overall performance, while also adding some serious visual flair.”

There’s no engine changes, with the three-pot continuing to produce 221kW and 400Nm, driving all four wheels through a choice of a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission.

As the Aero Performance Package is only available on the GTS, the GR Yaris benefits from the existing flagship’s standard equipment, which includes forged alloy wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres, revised performance suspension, a Torsen limited-slip differential, and an intercooler spray button.

Prices start from $64,990 before on-road costs for the manual-equipped version, or $67,490 plus on-roads for the automatic.