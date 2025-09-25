Mazda has wasted no time in introducing a newly available 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine to the BT-50 in Australia, announcing its upgraded ute on the same day its Isuzu D-Max twin got the new mill.

Available from October 1, the 2026 Mazda BT-50 is now offered with the new ‘RZ4F-TC’ engine, producing 120kW and 400Nm – up 10kW and 50Nm on the outgoing 1.9-litre engine – while being paired to a new eight-speed automatic transmission.

The BT-50 is now also available with the smaller capacity engine in 4×4 guise, having previously been exclusive to the 4×2. However it is limited to just four grades, across cab-chassis and pickup body styles.

The more expensive 3.0-litre four-cylinder ‘4JJ3’ continues to produce 140kW and 450Nm, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, though it benefits from the addition of a start-stop system.

This has reduced its claimed fuel consumption by between 0.2L/100km and 0.9L/100km, while emissions are also down by 3g/km to 20g/km, crucially closing the gap to the threshold for penalties under the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard (NVES).

The arrival of the new variants has expanded the BT-50 range out to 18 grades, spread across seven 4x2s and 11 4x4s.

After incurring price increases which ranged from $550 to $3510 earlier this year to coincide with a facelift and equipment upgrades, the arrival of the new engine and start-stop technology has resulted in a relatively small rise across the BT-50 lineup between $450 and $1500.

In addition to the new engine, the BT-50 XTR and GT dual-cab chassis have gained a towbar as standard, explaining their $1450 price increases.

Deliveries of the updated Mazda BT-50 are due to begin in October 2025.