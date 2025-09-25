Isuzu has given the most affordable versions of the D-Max and MU-X a new heart, with its short-lived 1.9-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine replaced by a new 2.2-litre mill.

Available from October 1, the ‘25.5MY’ (2026) D-Max and MU-X are now offered with the ‘RZ4F-TC’ engine, producing 120kW and 400Nm – up 10kW and 50Nm on the 1.9-litre engine – while being paired to a new eight-speed automatic transmission.

This new engine and drivetrain combination, in addition to the arrival of idle stop-start, has resulted in claimed fuel consumption dropping to as low as 6.3L/100km in the D-Max (down from the 1.9-litre’s 6.7L/100km to 7.0L/100km figure), and 6.7L/100km in the MU-X (down from 7.4L/100km).

The more expensive 3.0-litre four-cylinder ‘4JJ3’ continues to produce 140kW and 450Nm, though it too has benefited from the addition of a start-stop system. Its engine continues to be mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Isuzu has however dropped the option of a six-speed manual transmission from the D-Max, previously available in just four grades of the SX cab-chassis trim. It has also removed 4×2 versions of the 3.0-litre MU-X, with the rear-drive SUV only remaining in base 2.2-litre LS-M guise.

A 3500kg braked towing capacity is now standard across both the D-Max and MU-X range, representing no change for the 3.0-litre engines but a 500kg increase from 1.9- to 2.2-litre engines.

Outside of the new engines there’s no major equipment changes across the D-Max or MU-X (apart from a new cloth trim in the D-Max X-Rider), however prices are up for both the ute and SUV.

Compared to the 1.9-litre, the new 2.2-litre has resulted in a $1500 price increase for relevant grades of the D-Max and MU-X, while the relatively unchanged 3.0-litre has seen rises ranging from $1000 to $2000 in the MU-X, and $1500 to $2500 in the D-Max.

The implementation of the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard (NVES) and the beginning of fines in July is likely behind the larger increase for the unchanged 3.0-litre.

2026 Isuzu D-Max pricing

Model Price (before on-road costs, where applicable) 2026 Isuzu D-Max SX 4×2 single-cab chassis 2.2-litre automatic $36,200 (or $36,990 drive-away) 2026 Isuzu D-Max 4×2 SX single-cab chassis 3.0-litre automatic $38,200 2026 Isuzu D-Max 4×2 SX Space-cab chassis 3.0-litre automatic $41,700 2026 Isuzu D-Max 4×2 SX dual-cab chassis 2.2-litre automatic $42,700 2026 Isuzu D-Max 4×2 SX dual-cab chassis 3.0-litre automatic $44,700 2026 Isuzu D-Max 4×2 SX dual-cab ute 2.2-litre automatic $44,200 2026 Isuzu D-Max 4×2 SX dual-cab ute 3.0-litre automatic $46,200 2026 Isuzu D-Max 4×2 LS-U dual-cab ute 3.0-litre automatic $57,000 2026 Isuzu D-Max 4×4 SX single-cab chassis 3.0-litre automatic $46,200 2026 Isuzu D-Max 4×4 SX Space-cab chassis 3.0-litre automatic $49,700 2026 Isuzu D-Max 4×4 SX dual-cab chassis 2.2-litre automatic $50,700 2026 Isuzu D-Max 4×4 SX dual-cab chassis 3.0-litre automatic $52,700 2026 Isuzu D-Max 4×4 SX dual-cab chassis 3.0-litre automatic $53,200 2026 Isuzu D-Max 4×4 LS-U dual-cab chassis 3.0-litre automatic $63,500 2026 Isuzu D-Max 4×4 SX dual-cab ute 2.2-litre automatic $52,200 2026 Isuzu D-Max 4×4 SX dual-cab ute 3.0-litre automatic $54,200 2026 Isuzu D-Max 4×4 LS-M X-Rider dual-cab ute 2.2-litre automatic $59,500 (or $56,990 drive-away) 2026 Isuzu D-Max 4×4 LS-M X-Rider dual-cab ute 3.0-litre automatic $61,500 2026 Isuzu D-Max 4×4 LS-U dual-cab ute 3.0-litre automatic $65,000 2026 Isuzu D-Max 4×4 LS-U+ dual-cab ute 3.0-litre automatic $68,000 2026 Isuzu D-Max 4×4 X-Terrain dual-cab ute 3.0-litre automatic $73,000 2026 Isuzu D-Max 4×4 Blade dual-cab ute 3.0-litre automatic $80,900

2026 Isuzu MU-X pricing