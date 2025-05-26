Mazda Australia could finally have rivals to take on the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, with a pair of new electric vehicles teased to the media recently.

The brand showcased the recently revealed Mazda6e sedan and the EZ-60 SUV, both of which were revealed in China for the Chinese market. However, the local operation is pushing to get both into local showrooms as it plays catch-up in the electric car race.

The 6e (originally revealed as the EZ-6) has just been confirmed for right-hand drive production, which would put Mazda Australia, one of the best-performing markets for the brand, in pole position to take the new model.

While it looks like a sedan, it actually features a hatchback at the rear, and is notably bigger than the current Mazda6 sedan. Mazda said the 6e is 50mm longer and wider than the current 6, which arguably puts it into a different class than the Model 3 and BYD Seal. It’s powered by a 190kW/320Nm rear-mounted electric motor and the brand claims it has a WLTP range of between 480-550km.

Aside from its electric powertrain, the new model debuts the next evolution of the brand’s Kodo design language, and features a more hi-tech interior with a pair of large screens, including a 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen.

As for the EZ-60, the mid-size SUV would likely be a more popular model in Australia, giving the brand a rival not only to the Model Y but also the BYD Sealion 7, Xpeng X6, Deepal S07, Kia EV5 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. It’s built on a platform from Mazda’s Chinese market partner, Changan Automobiles, which means it hasn’t been confirmed for global markets, including right-hand drive yet. But as soon as that changes, Mazda Australia Managing Director, Vinesh Bhindi, said he’d been keen to add it to the local range.

“You’re exactly right,” he said. “There’s two things that need to happen. One, it has to be available for markets outside of China, which at this stage, Mazda Corporation hasn’t confirmed that is a real opportunity. It’s currently only for China, but should it become an opportunity outside of China, then we would need other right-hand drive markets to put the hand up right, so that we can then get onto the starting base of building a business case.

“Now, from the initial reactions that I’ve seen it’s a pretty strong reaction from what’s been reported… There’s a couple of people I spoke to who have been and they were quite impressed by the packaging and the styling. So yeah, just stay tuned and keep your fingers crossed.”

Interestingly, given the current trend for plug-in hybrids, the EZ-60 is offered as a range-extender electric vehicle in China, with up to 1000km of driving range (in theory).

What do you think – should Mazda add new electric vehicles?