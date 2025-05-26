Designed by renowned digital artist Theottle, Toyota’s small ute has been brought to life as a RAV4-based model, with the popular SUV ditching its full-length roof and adopting a tub.

Based on the design on the new RAV4 revealed last week, Theottle’s RAV4 ute features an elongated wheelbase, roof racks and the all-important tub, as well as a drastically different rear design language.

However, despite the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz being ute-based versions of the Escape and Santa Fe SUVs respectively, Toyota’s small dual-cab may not lean on the RAV4.

Motor1 Argentina last year reported Toyota’s Brazilian dealers were told about an upcoming compact pickup, due in 2027.

The publication reported the ute would be sold for the Latin American market and based on the TNGA platform of the Corolla, however with power coming from the RAV4’s 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine and hybrid system.

It also claimed the ute would be based on the design of the EPU concept, an electric pickup measuring 5070mm long, 1910mm wide and 1710mm tall, right in the wheelhouse of the Maverick and Santa Cruz.

While that vehicle has been tipped exclusively for Latin America, last week Toyota USA’s chief operating officer Mark Templin told The Japan Times, “we’re looking at it” when asked about joining the compact pickup market.

Separately, Toyota Motor North America’s senior vice president of product, Cooper Ericksen, said “we could really do well in that segment, so we’re trying to do it”.