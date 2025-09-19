Toyota has taken the unprecedented step of announcing it’s developing an ‘upgrade program’ to give GR Corollas already in customer’s hands more torque.

When the GR Corolla launched, the most common ‘base’ version produced 221kW and 370Nm from its turbocharged 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine. A more potent, stripped-out two-door Morizo Edition was also offered with identical power but 30Nm more torque.

This latter tune carried over to the facelifted GR Corolla, launched in Australia earlier this year with 400Nm on tap across all variants, regardless of six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission.

In a Japanese press release, Toyota’s Japanese division announced the upcoming upgrade program will unlock that missing 30Nm of torque for 2023 model year examples of the GR Corolla, bringing them on par with the 2024 and beyond versions.

Set to be released in Japan between March and May 2026, this will coincide with a change to the hot hatch’s GR-Four all-wheel drive system.

Pre-facelifted Japanese examples of the GR Corolla offered three selectable torque split settings, which change how much power is distributed between the front and rear wheels.

The default setting was a 60:40 split, changing to 50:50 in ‘Track’ mode, and 30:70 in ‘Rear’ mode.

According to Toyota, the upgraded system will see ‘Gravel’ replicate the previous ‘Track’ setting, while ‘Track’ can now be adjusted from 60:40 to 30:70.

In the same media release, Toyota announced it’s making a handful of running changes to the current production version of the GR Corolla, using lessons learned from its entries in Japan’s Super Taikyu Series.

The biggest change is the application of more structural adhesive in its construction, increasing by almost 70 per cent from 18.8 metres worth to 32.7 metres.

Toyota claims this has “enhanced body rigidity while minimising weight increase”, while also adding “the resulting reinforced body structure enhances the sense of driver-car unity in all situations”.

In addition to the body structure changes, the GR Corolla will also get a high-engine-speed-activated cool air duct, drawing in air from the grille to reduce engine and intake temperature.

The final change to the GR Corolla isn’t based on performance, rather the experience of driving the hot hatch, with its JBL sound system gaining a powerful subwoofer as well as a revised Active Noise Control system.

A new Active Sound Control program has also been added, piping the engine sounds into the cabin, while also creating synthesised burbles and bangs, something Toyota says “allows safe enjoyment during everyday driving of a sound experience akin to that of driving a racing car”.

Japanese orders for the updated 2026 Toyota GR Corolla will open in early November, where the lottery-based buying system has also been scrapped.

A spokesperson for Toyota Australia confirmed the production changes will come to local showrooms, though it’s not yet known whether the torque increase will become available to owners of pre-facelift cars.

“Toyota Australia can confirm an upgraded GR Corolla will be available to customers in early 2026,” the representative said. “Toyota will release more details closer to launch.”