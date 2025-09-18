Ford Australia today announced a comprehensive list of options for the Ranger Super Duty, in addition to already confirmed tray pricing.

More than 100 individual options are being offered on the Ranger Super Duty, the bulk of which are dealer-fit accessories, in addition to the aforementioned trays.

Thankfully, some have been condensed down to three easy-to-order packages for the three body styles – single, Super (extended) and double cab.

A Farm Pack, Work Pack and Adventure Pack are the headline packages for the toughen ute, and can be fitted by the dealer.

The Farm Pack adds a tray, water tank, tool box, ARB Summit bull bar and all-weather floor mats. Depending on vehicle spec, prices range from $12,045 to $15,378 if fitted by March 31, 2026, or $12,815 to $16,148 from April 1, 2025.

Work Packs consist of a tray, integrated device mounting system, all-weather floor mats, a top console mount. Also dependent on vehicle spec, prices range from $7251 to $10,479 if fitted by March 31, 2026, or $8021 to $11,249 from April 1, 2025.

Finally the Adventure Pack adds a tray, all-weather floor mats, Warn winch and rock sliders. Prices are listed from $17,961 to $21,294 if fitted by March 31, 2026, or $18,731 to $22,064 from April 1, 2025.

Prices for the trays alone have already been detailed here.

Ford has also announced factory-fitted options and pricing for the Ranger Super Duty, such as:

Wheel nut indicators and centre cap – $150

Prestige paint – $750 (Seismic Tan, Shadow Black, Command Grey and Aluminium Metallic)

Carpet flooring – $1500 (dual-cab only)

Rock sliders – $1850

Dual-battery system – $1850

Snorkel removal – no-cost option

Rear-seat removal – no-cost option (Super-cab only)

Prices for the Ranger Super Duty itself start at $82,990 for the single-cab, $86,490 for the Super-cab, and $89,990 for the dual-cab, all excluding on-road costs.

Powering the Ranger Super Duty is a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6 engine, which produces 154kW at 3250rpm and 600Nm at 1750rpm. While that’s down 30kW on the V6’s output in the standard Ranger, the Super Duty features the same torque output.

Ford claims it’s upgraded the Ranger Super Duty’s cooling system to be 25 per cent more efficient than the standard V6’s, helping to keep temperatures in check while at its maximum load capability.

The Ranger Super Duty has varying payload capacities, from up to 1825kg in the dual-cab, 1896kg for the Super cab and 1982kg for the single-cab. It will also feature a 1900kg gross axle weight rating at the front and 2800kg at the rear.

This is in addition to previously confirmed figures such as a 4500kg braked towing capacity (when fitted with a 70mm tow ball), a 4500kg gross vehicle mass (GVM) and an 8000kg gross combined mass (GCM).

It also features an 850mm wading depth, a 1710mm track width front and rear, plus a running ground clearance of 295mm to 299mm, depending on spec.

Additional standard equipment includes front and rear differential locks, integrated onboard scales, eight-stud wheel hubs, and a 130-litre fuel tank.

Orders for the Ford Ranger Super Duty are due to open in early 2026.