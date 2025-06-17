Ford has today confirmed more details about the Ranger Super Duty – the toughest version of its best-selling ute – including engine specifications and, importantly, price.

Due to arrive in Australia from early 2026, the Ranger Super Duty will start from $82,990 before on-road costs in single cab-chassis form, making it almost $6200 dearer than the equivalent LandCruiser 79 Series WorkMate.

The Ranger’s price increases to $86,490 plus on-roads for the Super cab-chassis (offering more interior space) while the range-topping dual cab-chassis starts from $89,990 before on-road costs. That’s about $10,700 more than a dual-cab 79 Series WorkMate, or $6490 more than the LandCruiser’s top-spec GXL auto.

Model Price before on-road costs 2026 Ford Ranger Super Duty Single Cab-Chassis $82,990 2026 Ford Ranger Super Duty Super Cab-Chassis $86,490 2026 Ford Ranger Super Duty Dual Cab-Chassis $89,990

However, Ford has finally locked in outputs for the Ranger Super Duty’s 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6 engine, which produces 154kW at 3250rpm and 600Nm at 1750rpm. While that’s down 30kW on the V6’s output in the standard Ranger, the Super Duty features the same torque output.

Ford claims it’s upgraded the Ranger Super Duty’s cooling system to be 25 per cent more efficient than the standard V6’s, helping to keep temperatures in check while at its maximum load capability.

It’s also a 4kW and 100Nm gain over the six-speed auto-equipped LandCruiser 79 Series’ 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, while the Ranger Super Duty makes use of a 10-speed auto and an upgraded two-speed transfer case.

Other preliminary details to be announced include wading depth (850mm, thanks to an integrated snorkel), track width (1710mm, an increase of 90mm), and running ground clearance (295mm to 299mm, depending on spec).

Ford has also confirmed the Ranger Super Duty’s payload capacities, ranging from up to 1825kg in the dual-cab, 1896kg for the Super cab and 1982kg for the single-cab. It will also feature a 1900kg gross axle weight rating at the front and 2800kg at the rear.

This is in addition to previously confirmed figures such as a 4500kg braked towing capacity (when fitted with a 70mm tow ball), a 4500kg gross vehicle mass (GVM) and an 8000kg gross combined mass (GCM).

Buyers will be offered the choice of three types of tray as a dealer-fit option, available in galvanised silver, body colour or matte black finishes. Prices depend on finish and which body style is being ordered.

Tray pricing (fitted and including GST) Galvanized Steel Tray Body Colour Steel Tray Matte Black Steel Tray Ford Ranger Super Duty Single Cab-Chassis $7121 $8331 – $8826 $9376 Ford Ranger Super Duty Super Cab-Chassis $6296 $7561 – $8056 $8551 Ford Ranger Super Duty Dual Cab-Chassis $5966 $7176 – $7671 $8166

While Arctic White will be the standard paint finish on the Ranger Super Duty, Ford will launch the ute with four yet-to-be-announced cost-option colours: Seismic Tan (similar to Toyota’s Sandy Taupe), Shadow Black, Command Grey and Aluminium Metallic. Traction Green will be available later in 2026.

The Ford Ranger Super Duty will first launch exclusively in cab-chassis guise before a dual-cab pickup bodystyle as well as a better-equipped XLT variant are added in late 2026.

As previously reported, it includes equipment not before seen on a Ranger, such as front and rear differential locks, integrated onboard scales, eight-stud wheel hubs, and a 130-litre fuel tank.