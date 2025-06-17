A total of 29,874 vehicles across the Ford Everest, F-150, Mustang, Mustang Mach-E, Ranger, Transit, Transit Custom model lines have been recalled in Australia, due to a reversing camera fault.

“Due to a software issue, the rear-view camera may not display the rear-view image whilst reversing as intended,” Ford said in the recall notice, published by the Department of Infrastructure.

“If the rear-view camera does not operate as intended while reversing the vehicle, it could increase the risk of an accident causing serious injury or death to persons located behind the vehicle.”

The Australian recall is in addition to more than one million vehicles being recalled for the same fault in the US, which includes not only the Ranger, F-150, Mustang and Mustang Mach-E, but also other models such as the Bronco and Escape.

While the circa-30,000 vehicles is a sizable number, across the same three-year period Ford sold almost 250,000 vehicles in Australia.

If you own an affected Ford, you can call its customer relationship centre on 13 36 73 for more information, or your preferred dealer to carry out the required fix.