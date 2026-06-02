Mazda reminds us who made the ‘Luce’ before Ferrari

Amid interest in Ferrari’s first ever EV, Mazda has provided a subtle reminder that it used the Luce name decades ago.

The smoke has settled after the reveal of the Ferrari Luce last week, with the brand’s first EV polarising the public - partially due to its powertrain, and also thanks to its design.

With its styling taking a significant departure from Ferrari’s existing design language, comparisons have been drawn between it and generic Chinese EVs, while even Nissan joined the pile-on, lining the Luce up next to its new Leaf.

But if there’s one brand which has a right to be upset about the Luce, it’s Mazda, which produced five generations of its own Luce from 1966 until 1991, something it was quick to point out in the wake of Ferrari’s reveal.

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In a post on Instagram, Mazda’s European division posted the first-generation Luce 1500 SS, which was named as such for its 1.5-litre engine, while it also featured twin carburettors.

Like Ferrari, Mazda chose the Luce name due to its meaning - ‘light’ - in Italian, though there weren’t many regions which saw the nameplate, as most export markets received a numerical name instead of Luce.

Ironically, it’s not the first time comparisons have been drawn between Ferrari and Mazda, after the Ferrari Purosangue - its first SUV - was likened to the Mazda CX-30 SUV.

Still, Mazda’s tongue-in-cheek post is still a warmer reception than what the Luce received from former Ferrari boss, Luca di Montezemelo.

“If I said what I think, I’d be hurting Ferrari,” di Montezemelo said.

“It risks destroying a legend, and I’m very sorry. I hope they remove the prancing horse from that car at least.

“This is definitely a car the Chinese won’t copy.”