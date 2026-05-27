The Ferrari Luce was subject to a big build up prior to its unveiling this week, but as soon as the covers came off, the internet gave a resounding verdict of disappointment.

From comparisons to Waymo robotaxis, to claiming AI could’ve come up with something better, Ferrari’s first EV has received polarising responses, and not just because there’s no engine powering it.

The design – made with assistance from LoveFrom, a firm founded by the original Apple iPhone’s designer Sir Jony Ive, and Australian Marc Newson – has been characterised as un-Ferrari, something one of the brand’s former leaders agrees with.

Luca di Montezemolo, who served as Ferrari president from 1991 to 2014, was asked to share his thoughts on the Luce, and gave a pointed response.

“If I said what I think, I’d be hurting Ferrari,” di Montezemelo said.

“It risks destroying a legend, and I’m very sorry. I hope they remove the prancing horse from that car at least.

“This is definitely a car the Chinese won’t copy.”

Ferrari previously said its EV could account for five per cent of its total sales, though given the reaction, it seems that figure might be hard to reach.