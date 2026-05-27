Lotus is going back to basics with the Emira 420 Sport, sharpening up its two-door coupe by cutting weight and increasing power.

Based on the AMG-powered turbocharged four-cylinder Emira, the 420 Sport is the most track-prepared version of the model yet, edging close to replicating the defunct Exige.

Now producing 309kW and 500Nm from its 2.0-litre engine, the 420 Sport offers 11kW and 20Nm more than the Emira turbo, allowing it to sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds, and onto a top speed of 300km/h.

Other changes compared to the Emira in standard form are minimal, with Tangelo Orange being a 420 Sport-exclusive colour, while it also sits 5mm lower and rides on ‘high-performance’ tyres.

However, the 420 Sport’s option packs are where it makes a real point of difference compared to the existing car, with the Lightweight Handling Pack delivering significant upgrades.

By fitting two-way adjustable Multimatic dampers, a titanium exhaust, a lithium-ion battery, and carbon fibre components, the fitment of the package results in a 25kg weight saving compared to the standard Emira.

On top of this, the optional exterior carbon fibre pack adds a new front splitter, revised front vents, extended side sills, larger air intakes, a lip spoiler and a louvred engine cover, resulting in a 25kg increase in downforce.

Inside, the carbon fibre gearshift paddles are among the minimal changes, while buyers can also opt for a carbon fibre interior package or the hand painted pack, the latter of which adds Tangelo Orange highlights.

The Emira 420 Sport also introduces a removable tinted glass roof panel for the Emira, available across the model lineup.

With a starting price of £105,900 (A$198,700) in the UK, the 420 Sport is £16,400 (A$30,770) more than the Emira SE turbo. It has yet to be confirmed for Australia, where the Emira SE turbo already starts from $209,990 before on-road costs.