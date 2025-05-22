GWM today announced nationwide drive-away pricing for its Cannon Alpha PHEV ute, available for ABN-holding buyers.

Until June 30, the entry-level Cannon Alpha Lux PHEV now starts from $60,490 drive-away, while the flagship Ultra is $67,490.

In addition to the ABN-specific pricing, buyers will receive a complimentary 7kW home charger, claimed to be valued at $599.

Pricing still varies state-by-state for private buyers, with the Lux ranging from $61,490 (ACT) to $64,590 drive-away, and the Ultra from $67,990 (ACT) to $71,090 (WA) drive-away.

However, the new price also undercuts the ABN-holder drive-away figure for the BYD Shark 6 – Australia’s first plug-in hybrid ute – in New South Wales, Western Australia and South Australia.

It also further distances the Cannon Alpha PHEV from the Ranger PHEV, which will be priced from $71,990 before on-road costs in XLT guise, to $86,990 plus on-roads for the flagship Stormtrak.

The GWM Cannon Alpha is powered by a 180kW and 380Nm turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, mated with a 120/400Nm electric motor for total outputs of up to 300kW and 750Nm.

That comfortably beats the Ranger PHEV (207kW/697Nm), and is ahead of the Shark 6 (321kW and 650Nm) on torque but not power.

Drive is sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission, while a 37.1kWh battery helps to deliver a claimed electric-only driving range of 110km.

The driving range figure is more than double that of the Ranger PHEV (49km) and also above the Shark 6 (100km).

GWM has also fitted with Cannon Alpha PHEV with front, rear and centre locking differentials, giving it better off-road capability.