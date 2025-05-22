Limited to 750 examples, the seven-seat Ford Everest Black Edition is available to order now and will arrive from July as the latest tougher-looking version of the SUV to join the lineup.

Priced from $68,990 before on-road costs, its list price is about $2000 above that of the Everest Trend upon which it’s based, though the Black Edition’s $69,000 nationwide drive-away figure is between $4000 and almost $6000 cheaper than the existing grade.

By comparison, the Toyota LandCruiser Prado starts from $72,500 before on-road costs in five-seat GX guise, though its cheapest seven-seater is $79,990 plus on-roads in GXL trim.

It’s not the first time Ford has introduced a Black Edition of one of its Thai-built body-on-frame models, having last year given the same treatment to the Ranger ute, though that was limited to a larger 1500 units.

As the name suggests, the Everest Black Edition gains black exterior design elements, such as a grille, badging , roof rails, side steps, 18-inch wheels (shod in all-terrain tyres and including a full-size spare), mirror caps and door handles.

Interior changes are minimal, apart from the addition of black door sill plates.

Buyers can choose between three exterior paint finishes for the Everest Black Edition: Aluminium Metallic, Shadow Black and Alabaster White, the latter of which is exclusive to the limited-run SUV.

Available options include the $1200 premium seat pack (heated and ventilated front seats, with 10-way power adjustment for the driver and eight-way for the passenger), the $1950 towing pack (tow bar and hitch, integrated electric trailer brake controller and 12-pin wiring harness), plus the $2900 touring pack (towing pack plus surround-view camera and Pro Trailer Backup Assist).

Powering the Everest Black Edition is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder bi-turbo diesel engine, producing 154kW and 500Nm, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and full-time 4×4 system.

The Black Edition misses out on the more potent 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6 available in the Everest Sport, Tremor and Platinum, capable of producing 184kW and 600Nm.

While the Everest lags behind the Prado in year-to-date sales – logging 10,674 and 7220 deliveries respectively between January and April – Ford’s SUV beat its Toyota rival by just one delivery last month.