Located in The Springs 4×4 Adventure Park – about 180km south-west of Brisbane – the hill has proven a popular spot for modified off-road vehicles to tackle, though not all have made it up unscathed.

For every video of an off-roader successfully making it up Beer O’Clock Hill, there is one of a 4×4 stopping and failing to ascend the circa-100m run, with some doing so thanks to mechanical failures.

However, GWM wanted to test a trio of its off-roaders up the rutted climb, sending the Cannon XSR ute, Tank 300 SUV and new Cannon Alpha PHEV ute on a date with the track.

First up was the Cannon XSR (previously known simply as the Ute), which with its Cooper all-terrain tyres, front and rear locking differentials, plus lifted suspension became just the second production-specification vehicle to reach the top of the hill, having been beaten to the punch by the Ineos Grenadier.

It didn’t take long for the Tank 300 to become the third vehicle to achieve the feat, making use of its 135kW and 480Nm, 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine – identical to what’s found under the bonnet of the Cannon XSR – to scale the hill.

Finally, the Cannon Alpha PHEV completed GWM’s runs up the hill, using its all-terrain tyres and total outputs of 300kW and 750Nm to reach the top.

While it’s understood the Ineos, like the Cannon and Tank 300, was powered by a turbo-diesel engine, the Cannon Alpha PHEV was not only the first factory-spec plug-in hybrid to conquer Beer O’Clock Hill, but also the first factory petrol vehicle.

Its turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine produces 180kW and 380Nm, and is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission with an integrated 120kW and 400Nm electric motor.

“When GWM first reached out about testing on Beer O’Clock Hill, I was pleasantly surprised, but I’ll admit, I didn’t expect much,” said Lucas Bree, owner of The Springs 4×4 Adventure Park.

“That surprise quickly turned to shock when they rolled in with completely stock production vehicles. No lifts, no engine mods – just factory-spec GWM 4×4 vehicles.

“But what happened next genuinely blew me away. All these vehicles didn’t just attempt the climb – they powered through it. And then, without fuss, they turned around and drove back to Brisbane.

“I reckon Beer O’Clock Hill has caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in vehicle damage over the years. Shut down some of the most heavily modified rigs I’ve seen, so watching showroom-spec GWM vehicles, including a plug-in hybrid, make it to the top has completely changed my view of the brand.

“They’ve earned serious respect.”