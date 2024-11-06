Jaguar will celebrate its centenary in 2025 but there won’t be much reason for celebration.

That’s because it emerged this week that the British brand won’t be selling any new vehicles in its home market next year. In a shocking statement to British publication, Autocar, Jaguar confirmed: “From November 2024, new Jaguar sales will come to an end. We have now ceased allocation of our current generation of Jaguar vehicles.”

The news comes in the wake of the brand’s announcement earlier this year that the F-Type sports car, XE and XF sedans, and E-Pace and I-Pace SUVs are all being discontinued. That leaves the F-Pace SUV as the only model still available, but as the statement implies, that is likely to stop soon too.

Jaguar sales have slowed to a trickle in Australia, in 2023 sales were down 17 per cent with just 581 new vehicles sold.

But all of this doesn’t mean Jaguar is giving up. On the contrary, the brand is still pushing ahead with its ‘Reimagine’ plan to switch to a more premium, all-electric line-up. Announced back at the start of 2021, the Reimagine plan calls for Jaguar to stop competing against the likes of BMW and Mercedes-Benz and instead move more upmarket and take on the likes of Bentley and Aston Martin.

This is seen as a way to more profitability, while also allowing Jaguar to produce fewer cars and therefore reduce its overheads. It hasn’t been an easy road for the brand though, with former CEO Thierry Bolloré quitting after just two years in the job, which has seemingly delayed the new era of vehicles.

The first new Jaguar is still expected to be an all-new four-door GT, which will reportedly be revealed in the next few weeks; approximately one year behind schedule. It will be built on a bespoke electric platform, dubbed JEA, that the company has claimed will have a driving range of up to 700km and have more power “than any previous Jaguar”, suggesting it will out-perform the 441kW Project 8 special edition.

In addition to the ‘GT’ Jaguar is expected to follow-up with two electric SUVs, but it’s unclear how long it will take for the showrooms to fill up again.