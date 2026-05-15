The BYD Shark 6 arrived in late 2024 and quickly became Australia’s most popular plug-in hybrid vehicle, not just for 2025 but all-time locally.

Not only did it overtake the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV on the sales charts with 18,073 deliveries, but it comprehensively outsold the also recently launched GWM Cannon Alpha PHEV (1371 deliveries) and Ford Ranger PHEV (1143 deliveries).

Ford is now updating the Ranger PHEV for 2026, in an aim to make its electrified ute a more competitive proposition, especially now that the JAC Hunter PHEV is around the corner.

For MY26, the previous entry-level Ranger PHEV XLT will be replaced from the third-quarter of 2026 by the Ranger PHEV XL, which has a lower level of features at a slightly reduced price, starting from an introductory price of $59,000 drive-away – down from the XLT’s current $62,000 drive-away offer, or its $71,990 before on-road costs price tag.

That sees it undercut the drive-away pricing of the BYD Shark 6 ($57,900 before on-road costs) and GWM Cannon Alpha ($59,990 plus-on roads) in all states and territories, though it can’t match the Hunter PHEV, which JAC has said will start from less than $50,000.

The Ranger PHEV XL loses a handful of features compared to the outgoing XLT, such as power-folding mirrors, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, side steps and alarm system, while adding a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster (up from 8.0 inches), the first time we’ve seen it on the plug-in ute.

Like the recently updated Ranger turbo-diesel lineup, the Ranger PHEV’s exterior trim is now black rather than chrome or dark grey.

Sitting above the XL is the Ranger Sport PHEV, with an unchanged price of $66,000 drive-away (announced last month), itself a significant reduction on its $75,990 plus on-roads figure.

Changes to the Sport include the aforementioned digital instrument cluster, a surround-view camera, Ford’s Pro Trailer Backup Assist system, and automatic high-beam headlights.

At the top of the order now stands the Ranger PHEV Wildtrak, after the plug-in exclusive Stormtrak was axed as a part of the upcoming changes.

Starting from $70,000 drive-away (again unchanged from its current pricing), the Ranger PHEV Wildtrak’s changes are minor, with a handful of orange exterior accents and the new Ignite Orange paint finish (replacing Cyber Orange) being the only changes.

Australia also misses out on the new Europe-only Ranger PHEV Platinum and Limited.

The Ford Ranger PHEV’s powertrain is unchanged, with a turbocharged 2.3-litre four-cylinder engine mated with an electric motor, sandwiched between the engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, producing up to 207kW and 697Nm combined.

Fed by an 11.8kWh battery, Ford claims an electric-only driving range of 49km, a far cry from the Shark 6’s 100km and the Cannon Alpha PHEV’s 115km claims.

Deliveries of the 2026 Ford Ranger PHEV will start between July and September.