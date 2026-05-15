Mitsubishi’s most expensive Triton ever sold in Australia is also its most unique, gaining significant off-road focused upgrades from Australian specialists Premcar.

Best known for its Nissan Navara and Patrol Warriors, Premcar – formerly responsible for Ford Performance Vehicles – has turned its attention to the Mitsubishi Triton Raider, revealed last month as the most adventure-capable version of the ute yet.

It is one of a small number of utes being given extra equipment from local firms, alongside the Isuzu D-Max Blade (Walkinshaw), the upcoming Volkswagen Amarok W-Series (Walkinshaw), and the next Navara Warrior (Premcar).

Priced from $74,990 plus on-road costs, the Mitsubishi Triton Raider is almost $10,000 more than the existing Triton GSR flagship ($65,590) upon which it’s based, while its price tag also lands it right in the territory of two of the most popular Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux variants.

The HiLux Rogue X, arguably the closest competitor to the Triton Raider, is priced from $71,990 before on-roads, while the Ranger Tremor V6 starts from $75,090 plus on-road costs.

In the Triton Raider, Premcar has taken the existing Triton GSR flagship and fitted what Mitsubishi calls “a unique front and rear suspension damper package”, which includes the front shocks incorporating an internal rebound spring.

While it says this package was developed for the Triton Raider, the Navara also features a front internal rebound spring. Where the Raider differs is in its new front springs and bump stops.

The Triton Raider also retains the new GSR’s Yamaha Performance Damper, fitted across the chassis at the front and rear to give the ute better body control and reduced NVH.

All Triton Raiders are fitted with ROH 18-inch alloy wheels, finished in Brushed Bronze with ‘Raider’ centre caps, while being shod in 285/60 Bridgestone Dueler AT002 all-terrain tyres.

Mitsubishi says the Triton Raider sits 25mm higher at the front than the Triton GSR (with 15mm due to the new wheels and tyres, and 10mm thanks to the front springs), while the rear is 15mm taller than standard. The front and rear track widths have also been extended by 20mm.

Other exterior enhancements include unique ‘Sandstorm’ side decals, bespoke Raider badging, a Raider-branded heavy-duty red-coloured bash plate, and specific sports bar and side protection bars with red highlights.

Inside changes are minimal, consisting of Raider-branded front headrests and a further Raider badge fitted to the centre console.

The Triton Raider can be optioned in one of four paint colours: White Diamond, Black Mica, Blade Silver and Graphite Grey.

The Triton Raider is powered by an unchanged twin-turbo 2.4-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, which makes 150kW and 470Nm, mated to a four-wheel drive system and a six-speed automatic transmission.

Australian deliveries of the Mitsubishi Triton Raider will begin by June 2026.