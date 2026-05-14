The long Formula 1 career of Fernando Alonso has seemingly enabled the two-time champion to buy just about any car he pleases, having been linked to two high-value classics in recent weeks.

This week, Alonso was seen driving around Monaco in his personal Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione Martini 6, a limited edition version of the rally-bred hatchback which was made to celebrate the brand’s sixth consecutive WRC constructor’s title in 1992.

Adorned in the iconic Martini livery, the Integrale mimics the rally racer it pays tribute to, which includes the hatch-mounted spoiler with ‘Martini Racing’ on its top and undersides.

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Other examples of the rare Delta Integrale have sold for around US$120,000 (A$165,450), making Alonso’s car one of the most affordable in his garage.

That’s certainly in comparison to his latest addition, after classic car specialists Mechatronik announced they had sold the F1 champion a rare Pagani Zonda in recent weeks.

The Pagani Zonda 760 Diamante Verde was built in 2017 as a one-off special, fitted with a green-accented carbon-fibre body, and matching interior trim.

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Powered by a Mercedes-AMG engine, the 7.3-litre V12 is claimed to produce 567kW (or 760hp, hence the name), and drives the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.

Alonso’s example has already been pictured with not only his helmet in the front seat but also a custom Recaro child seat – reflecting the design of his helmet – following the birth of his first child in March.

His road cars will be a welcome distraction from the Aston Martin F1 car he’s piloting this season, with reliability and pace issues already relegating the team to the back of the grid.