Toyota unveiled the new-generation HiLux earlier this week, and it has already been priced for Australia – but customers might be in for a shock with how much it has gone up.

Based on the same platform as its predecessor, the HiLux gets new styling, upgraded equipment at all levels and now just a single 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, with the previous 2.4-litre turbo-diesel and a 2.7-litre petrol no longer coming to Australia.

These omissions have led to a significant price jump for the HiLux’s price of entry, now opening at $33,990 before on-road costs for the base WorkMate 4×2 single-cab chassis six-speed manual, an increase of $6260 on the outgoing petrol and $1020 up on the previous base diesel.

This rise has also been applied to the six-speed automatic version, priced from $35,990 plus on-roads.

Toyota has now added a WorkMate 4×4 single-cab chassis automatic version of the HiLux, priced from $45,990. A dual-cab variant of the WorkMate 4×4 cab-chassis starts from $52,490 plus on-roads, an increase of $3755 on the 2.4-litre turbo-diesel.

Most affected is the WorkMate 4×2 dual-cab pickup automatic, which now starts from $47,990 before on-roads, a huge jump of $10,260 (or 27 per cent) over the 2.7-litre petrol and $3170 over the 2.4-litre diesel it replaces. Opting for 4×4 raises its price to $53,990 (increasing by $3570).

Above its predecessor, the new HiLux WorkMate gets added equipment such as LED headlights, a 7.0-inch instrument screen, and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen which incorporates wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite navigation and digital radio, as well as a four-speaker sound system for the dual-cab.

Other features such as 17-inch steel wheels, a heavy-duty suspension setup, fabric interior upholstery, manually-adjustable front seats, all-weather floor mats, manual air-conditioning and dual front USB-C ports carry over.

The trade-focused ute also now gets lane-keep assist, lane centring assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and front and rear parking sensors (pickup only), in addition to existing equipment such as autonomous emergency braking, lane-departure alert and speed sign recognition.

Toyota’s HiLux SR has also encountered price increases, with the 4×2 dual-cab pickup rising by $4100 to $52,990 plus on-roads.

The SR is also the only HiLux variant with an extra-cab option, solely available in cab-chassis 4×4 automatic guise for $54,990 (up $4295).

A HiLux SR HiLux SR 4×4 dual-cab chassis manual will now set buyers back $54,990 (up $4035).

All automatic versions of the SR 4×4 dual-cab now get Toyota’s ‘V-Active’ 48-volt mild-hybrid technology as standard, with the cab-chassis version starting from $57,990 (up $3860), and the pickup increasing to $59,490 (up $3280).

New standard equipment on the HiLux SR includes LED front fog lights, a leather-accented steering wheel and gear selector, keyless entry and starting, rear air vents, wireless phone charging, an eight-speaker sound system, and a 300-watt inverter and power socket. Its safety suite also now includes a surround-view camera and tyre pressure monitoring system.

These new features join the 17-inch alloy wheels, locking tailgate, side steps, higher-grade fabric upholstery, locking rear differential, Multi-Terrain Select system and descent control from its predecessor.

The long popular HiLux SR5 now offers the dearest manual version of the ute available, with the 4×4 dual-cab pickup’s $63,990 before on-road costs price tag a $3320 increase.

An SR5 4×4 dual-cab chassis automatic is now $64,490 (up $3910), while adding the pickup tub raises its price to $65,990 (up $2730).

New HiLux SR5s now get disc rear brakes, a heated steering wheel and front seats, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, an electric parking brake, an emergency stop-driving system, and the new ‘Multi-Terrain Monitor’ off-road camera setup.

Standard features carrying over include a more comfort-oriented suspension setup, 18-inch machined and black finish wheels, wheel-arch flares, an integrated tow-bar, auto-levelling LED headlights, LED tail lights, a sports bar, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control and auto-folding side mirrors.

Opting for the premium interior package costs $2500 and adds a nine-speaker JBL sound system, black leather-accented upholstery, and an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat.

Above the SR5 sits the HiLux Rogue, which has undergone a relatively minor price rise of $460 to now start from $71,990 plus on-roads. Its standard equipment is unchanged and includes 18-inch matte black wheels, a sailplane sports bar, unique exterior trim, a carpet tub liner, electric roller shutter, a 12-volt socket in its tub, and a towing package.

With no GR Sport in the lineup, the Rugged X returns as the flagship for the first time since 2022, identically priced to the Rogue.

Compared to the SR5, it too gets unique 18-inch wheels, a bullbar, recovery points at the front and rear, an LED light bar, sports bar, tub liner and the towing package.

As previously reported, the new HiLux is only offered with the one 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine, making 150kW and 500Nm with the six-speed auto, and 150kW and 420Nm in the six-speed manual.

Deliveries of the 2026 Toyota HiLux are due to begin in December 2025.