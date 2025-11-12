Production of the most recent Chevrolet Camaro came to an end in the final weeks of 2023, with a question mark left over the future of the nameplate.

Chevrolet has been hinting that its revival could come in the form of an electric successor, though it may turn out to be more like the controversial Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV than a rival to the Mustang coupe as the Camaro has always been.

While not yet confirmed to come back in its previous form, General Motors insiders have recently told specialist publication GM Authority that the car giant is working on an evolution of the platform which underpinned the Camaro.

According to the sources, the Alpha 2-2 platform – a newer version of the existing Alpha 2 architecture – is being developed for “multiple variants” of a new passenger car, most likely to be new-generation versions of the Cadillac CT4 and CT5.

However, GM Authority reports it is a logical assumption that a new Camaro could also be in the pipeline, given the most recent version of the coupe and convertible rode on the Alpha 2 platform.

In addition to this, EV demand in the US has fallen, making an electric Camaro a difficult sell to prospective buyers. A repeal of emissions penalties under the Trump Administration has also seen carmakers wind back plans not only to release more EVs but reduce development in petrol models.

As previously reported, Chevrolet is also developing the latest generation of its small-block V8 engines, with a separate GM Authority report claiming it’ll be available in 5.7- and 6.6-litre displacements.

The current Alpha platform supported inline-four, V6 and V8 engines, with the hottest models underpinned by it powered by supercharged 6.2-litre V8s.

GM Authority also speculates the Alpha 2-2 platform could run under a four-door Camaro sedan, given Ford is also understood to be developing a Mustang sedan.

It’s worth noting that Chevrolet is also still running the Camaro as its race car of choice in the top two tiers of NASCAR, as well as in the Supercars Championship.

Unsubstantiated reports recently said General Motors would soon unveil a new body for the NASCAR Cup Series, however it’s not known what it’ll be based on, or if the Camaro will continue to be used for a third season after the production car was axed.