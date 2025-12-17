The Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series remains a hot commodity even after order books closed for the legendary 4.5-litre V8 turbo-diesel, with buyers only able to purchase the rugged 4×4 with a 2.8-litre four-cylinder engine.

Even then, it’s hard to get your hands on one after production paused recently to switch over to AdBlue, something which may change the buying demographic of one of Australia’s most popular work vehicles.

No stranger to being modified, the LandCruiser is also adored in the off-roading community, and it’s these buyers local firm PVS are aiming to sell their ‘Ultimate Wagon’ build to.

What started life as a 76 Series GXL wagon has now been transformed into one of the most kitted-up, ready-to-go LandCruisers on the market at the moment.

Listed for sale with just under 130km on the clock, it is one of the 2.8-litre turbo-diesel wagons, which means its six-speed automatic transmission is mated to an engine producing 150kW and 500Nm.

Cosmetically it has been given an exterior overhaul through body accessory specialist Urnieta, with a new front bumper, side steps, roof platform, rear ladder, spare tyre cover and tailgate platform table fitted, alongside forged wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich tyres.

Inside is where the biggest changes have occurred, with Recaro Cross Sportster GK100 fitted and retrimmed in blue Alcantara, a treatment which has been given to the rest of the cabin, contrasted with orange stitching and seat belts.

While the instrument cluster is the same retro-inspired unit as on all other new 70 Series LandCruiser, the steering wheel is from a Toyota Tacoma, and the standard 6.7-inch touchscreen has been swapped out for a larger 9.0-inch media unit.

In the back there’s also a rear drawer system for better storage for those wanting to tour.

PVS has priced the LandCruiser 76 Series Urnieta Ultimate Wagon Build from $200,000 plus GST, bringing the total up to $220,000. For context, an unmodified GLX automatic is listed from $79,800 before on-road costs.