The LandCruiser 70 Series – the more commercial-focused version of the nameplate – will stop rolling down the production line for eight months from September 2025.

Toyota is set to pause 70 Series production in order to make changes to the four-decade old 4×4 which will allow it to comply with more stringent exhaust emissions regulations, coming into effect in Australia later this year.

“The eight-month pause from September 2025 is based on the normal production cycle for this model,” said a Toyota Australia spokesperson.

“We have ordered additional supply so we can continue to meet demand for this rugged workhorse throughout the pause.”

From November 1, 2025, all new vehicles sold in Australia with a Gross Vehicle Mass (GVM) of more than 3500kg will need to comply with ADR 80/04 regulations, which closely reflect Euro 6 restrictions overseas.

Currently, the LandCruiser’s 2.8-litre four-cylinder and 4.5-litre V8 turbo-diesel engines are only Euro 5 compliant, however the bent-eight will go out of production when the line stops in September, with only the four-pot to remain thereafter.

While Toyota says it will have stock of the LandCruiser 70 Series to keep deliveries going through the production pause, it’s not yet known what changes will be made to the long-serving off-roader to keep it compliant.

The 2.8-litre engine which powers the 70 Series is also under the bonnet of the LandCruiser Prado, the most recent generation of which requires AdBlue to reduce certain exhaust emissions.

Despite this, the Prado is only complied as a Euro 5 vehicle in Australia, even though it’s also fitted with a mild-hybrid system which assists at low speeds.

Toyota does sell a version of the 2.8-litre LandCruiser 70 Series with an AdBlue system in its home market of Japan, which is a likely replacement for the current version of the powertrain.

The LandCruiser could have been made to meet even more stringent emissions requirements, had its GVM not been increased above 3500kg in 2022.

At the time, Toyota upped its GVM to 3550kg to classify the 70 Series as a Medium Goods Vehicle – more commonly known as a light truck – in a bid to side-skirt new side-impact protection requirements.

It’s worth noting the introduction of ADR 80/04 is separate from the upcoming implementation of penalties under the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard (NVES), which will see carmakers fined for exceeding CO2 targets.