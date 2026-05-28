It’s been a weird week of Ferrari news, which started with the reveal of the polarising Luce electric vehicle, representing a major turning point for Maranello.

While the Luce is undoubtedly looking towards Ferrari’s future, reports have claimed the brand will look to its past for a new offering.

The Supercar Blog reports Ferrari will for the first time since 2012 produce a manual road car, with the three-pedal option set to be offered for the 12Cilindri grand tourer.

Not since the before mid-life update to the V8-powered California almost a decade and a half ago has Ferrari made a manual model, and you’ve got to go back to the 599 which launched in 2007 to find the last time a three-pedal arrangement was offered in a V12.

According to the publication, the manual-equipped 12Cilindri could debut as early as July, however it is likely to be extremely limited and offered only to Ferrari’s most exclusive clients.

At present, the 12 Cilindri is powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine, making up to 610kW and 678Nm, all of which is directed through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission towards the rear wheels.

For context, the 6.0-litre V12 in the 599 made 456kW and 608Nm, and was most commonly mated to a six-speed automated manual transmission, while only 30 gated six-speed manuals were produced.

As recently reported, manuals are becoming less and less common in vehicles generally, though performance offerings are keeping the relatively niche technology alive.