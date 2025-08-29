The Porsche Macan controversially became an all-electric model last year, and though it remains the brand’s best-selling model, there are concerns about its core market being turned off by battery power.

In Australia, about 40 per cent of all Macans delivered in the first six months of the year were the new EV version, with the remaining circa-60 per cent being leftover stock of the outgoing petrol and diesel model. Once this dries up, those sales are expected to drop.

So how will Porsche get more buyers into its silent Macan?

Overnight, Porsche announced the latest round of updates for the electric SUV, consisting of technology equipment upgrades, plus a helpful addition to its load-carrying capacity.

Headlining the changes is the addition of in-car gaming now being available through the Macan’s infotainment screen (either the standard central display or the passenger side screen in vehicles with it equipped).

The games from Gameloft and Obscure Interactive can be controlled via a smartphone or a Bluetooth controller, though of course the driver can only join in when the car is parked.

Porsche has integrated artificial intelligence (AI) into the Macan’s Voice Pilot system, with the brand claiming its voice control function “now understands complex, interrelated questions and recognises what a statement is referring to”, adding it makes the car “a real conversation partner”.

The Macan’s Comfort Access – accessible in an owner’s Apple iPhone or Android device – will include a digital key, allowing the car to be locked/unlocked and started remotely. In addition to the account holder, the car key can be shared with up to seven users.

When driving, Porsche has also enhanced the Macan’s 360-degree surround-view cameras, adding a transparent bonnet feature – aiding “to see obstacles that are below their line of sight”.

A new ‘Trained Parking’ feature is claimed to “learn individual parking routines and perform them automatically. After a one-time manual operation, the vehicle recognises a familiar environment and offers to take over the parking manoeuvre”. This can be applied to five routines.

Finally in the parking front, Porsche has added Reversing Assist, allowing the Macan to “automatically reverse along a route it has previously driven forwards,” provided said route is up to 50 metres long.

Finally, those looking to use the Macan EV’s torque can now pull more with it, as the 2026 model’s braked towing capacity has increased from 2000kg to 2500kg.

In Australia, the petrol and diesel-powered Macan was never able to tow more than 2400kg, and all 2019-onwards models were limited to 2000kg.

The 2026 Porsche Macan is due to go on sale in Europe before the end of the year, with an Australian launch in the first half of the year likely.