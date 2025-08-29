Until the end of September, BYD has introduced a near-nationwide drive-away offer of $59,400 for the Shark 6, just $2500 more than its list price of $57,900 before on-road costs.

The offer applies in every state and territory bar the Northern Territory, where the BYD Shark 6 already starts from the lower price of $59,374 drive-away.

BYD’s offer reduces the price of the Shark 6 by as much as $3000 in certain jurisdictions, and places it between the GWM Cannon Alpha PHEV’s two variants: the $57,490 Lux and $64,490 Ultra, both drive-away.

Like BYD, GWM’s offer ends on September 30, but the latter represents greater savings of up to $7100 for the Lux and $6100 in Ultra guise.

It’s worth noting the BYD’s price only applies to the base colour, Great White (see what they did there?) – all other paint finishes cost an extra $700.

The offer also puts greater distance between the Shark 6 and the Ford Ranger PHEV, with the Blue Oval’s contender starting from $71,990 before on-road costs in XLT guise, to $86,990 plus on-roads for the flagship Stormtrak.

BYD is likely not overly worried about its current plug-in hybrid competitors, as it well and truly has them covered in the sales charts.

Not only is the Shark 6 Australia’s best-selling PHEV so far this year, it’s also the fourth most popular ute, with its 11,657 deliveries to the end of July behind only the Ford Ranger, Toyota HiLux and Isuzu D-Max.

That’s despite the fringe benefits tax (FBT) exemption for PHEVs ending at the start of April, closing a loophole for certain buyers to save thousands of dollars across the course of their ownership.