Listed by Vellozzi Auctions, this Mustang DJR 40th Anniversary was built in 2022 to celebrate four decades of Dick Johnson Racing, with the extensive modifications carried out by Ford tuning specialist Herrod Performance.

Just 100 examples were planned to be made, and this one was ordered new by its current owner, Will Davison. The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner has driven for DJR since 2021, with team founder Dick Johnson’s famous number #17 on his Mustangs.

Davison has completed more kilometres in his racing Mustangs than in the road car though, with its odometer showing it’s travelled less than 350km from new.

Compared to the standard Mustang GT, the DJR 40th Anniversary received a 3.0-litre Whipple HP Gen X V supercharger bolted onto its 5.0-litre Coyote V8, resulting in power and torque rising from 339kW and 556Nm to 578kW and 810Nm, all put to the rear tyres through a six-speed manual transmission.

To keep the Mustang reliable, Herrod carried out extra engine and transmission cooling work, while a unique exhaust was fitted to the modified vehicles. In a bid to make it handle better, 20-inch diameter wheels were shod in wider Michelin tyres, and were teamed with revised springs, adjustable anti-roll bars and a Herrod-specific adaptive suspension tune.

Cosmetic changes included a front splitter and rear wing, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, retrimmed seats and unique DJR-themed interior appointments.

When new, the Mustang DJR 40th Anniversary cost about $130,000, which included the circa-$65,000 price of the Mustang GT donor car.

Davison is also separately auctioning his ‘WD17’ number plates, customised by Personalised Plates Queensland.

The auctions are due to end at 6:15pm AEST on Monday, June 23, a day after this year’s Darwin Supercars event.