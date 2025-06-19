In France, Suzuki has released the Jimny 55th Anniversary, celebrating – you guessed it – 55 years of the mini off-roader, with only 55 examples to be built.

Launched as both a celebration and a farewell as Europe’s strict emissions regulations have all but killed the Jimny off in the region, the special edition features a host of retro-inspired cosmetic features.

This includes yellow, red and maroon side stripes – similar to the Jimny Heritage sold in Australia, just placed lower – as well as a retro-inspired grille, red mudflaps and a spare wheel cover with a rhinoceros logo, dating back to the 1980s version of the model.

Buyers can choose between four exterior paint finishes: White, Medium Gray, Bluish Black and Jungle Green.

Inside, there’s rubber floor mats with the Jimny nameplate as well as a numbered plaque ahead of the gear selector, while owners will also get an embossed leather covered logbook and matching key chain.

No changes have been made to the Jimny’s 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine or four-wheel drive system, two of the hallmarks of the latest-generation off-roader.

Unlike Australian versions of the Jimny, the SUV is sold exclusively as a two-seater in Europe, allowing it to be classified as a commercial vehicle and be covered by less stringent emissions regulations – however the ever-tightening net has resulted in its demise.

The Jimny is currently in a holding pattern in Australia, with production of the three-door model ending last year as it was not going to meet new Australian Design Rule (ADR) autonomous emergency braking requirements, which came into effect in March this year.

While Suzuki stockpiled the three-door Jimny in the leadup to the production pause, it’s yet to confirm when the shorter model will return with the required upgrades. The three-door Jimny does have AEB though it doesn’t meet the new performance requirements.