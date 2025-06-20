Autocar reports the next-generation Audi RS6 will not only launch next year as an EV, but buyers will also be given the choice of buying it with a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain, allowing it to retain its charismatic engine.

According to the outlet, the next RS6 will also be offered in sedan form for the first time since 2010, to be sold alongside the Avant wagon that’s been the exclusive choice since then.

While the electric RS6 (likely to adopt Audi’s e-tron moniker) is reportedly switching to the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture developed by Audi, the petrol-powered hybrid RS6 will be underpinned by the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) of the slightly smaller A5-series models.

The RS6 PHEV is expected to continue with a more refined and cleaner version of the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 which powers the current model, and can produce up to 463kW and 850Nm.

However, its plug-in hybrid powertrain will reportedly consist of an electric motor integrated into the transmission, fed by a lithium-ion battery. This will not only result in higher outputs but also a more efficient offering.

This move to PHEV power has already been adopted by BMW with the latest M5, which can produce up to 535kW and 1000Nm from its twin-turbo V8 engine and electric motor combination.

For context, a version of the current RS6’s engine can be found in the Porsche Panamera, available as a PHEV in Turbo S E-Hybrid guise. That variant of the super sedan produces up to 575kW and 1000Nm, and can drive for up to 92km based on lab testing.

Audi’s RS6 e-tron will be an evolution of the upcoming S6 e-tron, the latter of which will produce 405kW and 856Nm, fed by a 94.8kWh battery.

The news of Audi looking to sell two versions of the RS6 comes just days after its CEO, Gernot Döllner, said the brand would continue development of combustion engines, and walk back its goals of going EV-only by 2033.