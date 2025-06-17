Audi had previously said it would only sell electric vehicles in most markets by 2033, and stop development of new petrol and diesel internal combustion engine-powered models by 2026.

That timeline has now been thrown out the window, with CEO Gernot Döllner telling the UK’s Autocar he “believes in flexibility”, and that a host of new ICE models are coming in the near future.

“Audi is launching from 2024-2026 a completely new line-up of internal combustion engine and plug-in hybrid vehicles, and that gives us complete flexibility for at least another seven, eight, maybe 10 years, and then we will see how our markets develop.

“We have already decided to extend the production beyond the communicated end dates of the past.”

Döllner’s latest statements echo those which he made in announcing the brand’s 2024 financial results, where he hinted Audi would ditch its earlier plans.

“As part of our product initiative, we are not only launching new electric models, but also a new generation of combustion engine vehicles and plug-in hybrids,” Döllner said in March.

“We will manage the production of our last combustion engine vehicles depending on the various developments in the world markets.”

Audi’s 2033 end date for engines was announced in 2021, and at the time would be applied to all markets bar China.

However, the German marque has continued to release new ICE models at a rapid rate, though most have at least been equipped with plug-in hybrid powertrains to bridge the gap between the brand’s current position and an all-electric future.

Despite his plans to keep ICE alive, Döllner has previously told Autocar Audi “will not invest heavily in new diesel generations”.

The announcement of ICE being given a stay of execution won’t slow down Audi’s electric ambitions though, with the brand leading the development of the Volkswagen Group’s new SSP platform, which will involve working alongside US EV specialist Rivian.