Imported by Renault’s local distributor Ateco, the Duster is sold overseas under the French brand’s Romanian subsidiary Dacia, which offers affordable models across Europe.

The arrival of the Duster marks the first time a Dacia is set to be officially sold in Australia, even if we don’t get the badge which was popularised by Top Gear.

What we do get though is a capable small SUV to rival the Suzuki Jimny, available in front- and all-wheel drive configurations, powered by a choice of 1.3-litre four-cylinder (113kW/250Nm) and mild-hybrid 1.2-litre three-cylinder (96kW/230Nm) petrol engines, respectively.

The front-wheel drive will exclusively be sold with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, while the all-wheel drive Duster gets a six-speed manual. All-wheel drive versions of the Duster also feature five drive modes and a hill descent control system.

Boasting up to 212mm of ground clearance, the Duster can ride over 2mm taller terrain than the five-door Jimny XL, while it’s also a 525mm longer, about 300mm wider and sits 70mm lower, with measurements of 4345mm long, 1813mm wide (without mirrors, or 2069mm with mirrors extended) and 1650mm high.

The Duster rides on a 2657mm wheelbase and has a turning circle of 10.86m.

“Unlike many other vehicles in the small SUV segment, the Renault Duster has a level of genuine off-road ability for those who want to escape the urban jungle,” Renault Australia general manager Glen Sealey said in a media statement.

“That’s why we are working with Renault France and local accessory specialists to offer a wide range of options, so customers can get the most out of their new Renault Duster.

“Customer demand for utes and four-wheel-drives in Australia is off the charts, but the new Renault Duster also reflects the Australian lifestyle.

“It is ideal for urban use, yet has the ability to unlock a weekend escape.

“Whether customers choose the 4×2 or 4×4 version, the other advantage of the Renault Duster’s tall suspension is the comfort it delivers over bumps and thumps on suburban roads.”

According to Renault Australia, the first Dusters will appear in local showrooms from July, however it’ll only be available in limited numbers, and pricing is yet to be locked in.

“Demand for this vehicle in Europe is very strong, so Australia will receive an initial allocation before shipments ramp up next year,” said Mr Sealey.

“We ordered as many cars as we could this year, and we are now working closely with the factory to improve our allocation moving forward.”

In the UK, the Dacia-branded Duster – in similar trim to what has been imported to Australia – is priced from £21,820 ($45,140) for the front-wheel drive Expression to £25,770 ($53,310) for the all-wheel drive Journey, however these prices are based on the three-cylinder engine, as the four-cylinder isn’t available there.

Renault has so far confirmed limited standard equipment, such as a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a suite of advanced driver assistance systems including autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, driver attention alert, traffic sign recognition and a reversing camera (or multi-view in some grades).