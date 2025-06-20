Announced as the latest recruit to the Lake Macquarie Police District’s Crime Prevention Unit, Sergeant Jim won’t be chasing stolen Commodores, rather it’ll be used as a community engagement vehicle.

As a part of a sponsorship partnership with Suzuki Australia, this NSW Police-liveried Jimny XL will be used at school and community events, with the supplied pint-sized 4×4 costing local ratepayers nothing.

“Sergeant Jim’s livery will hopefully be a great conversation starter while on display and get more people, especially younger people, comfortable with approaching their local police,” said Lake Macquarie Police District Commander, Superintendent Tracy Chapman APM.

“The purchase of this vehicle comes at no cost to the community thanks to the generosity of Suzuki Australia in providing this vehicle for our community engagement activities.”

The Lake Macquarie Police District covers approximately 648 square kilometres, and has a population of more than 220,000 people, making it one of the largest regional hubs in New South Wales.

It’s not the first time the NSW Police Force has used a unique (or at least unusual vehicle) for community engagement, with a Hyundai Ioniq 6 joining the Nepean Police Area Command’s vehicle fleet on loan last year, while it previously had high-end cars such as a McLaren 650S and Bentley Continental GT.