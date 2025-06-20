The Camel Trophy was held annually between 1980 and 1998, with the original Land Rover Defender serving as one of the most common vehicles to take part in the competition, both as those used by teams and as support cars.

With the competition set to return in 2026, JLR is celebrating its rebirth by launching the Defender Trophy, a tough SUV anyone can buy – if they’ve got the money.

Priced from $118,900 before on-road costs in Australia, the Defender 110 Trophy Edition is available in Deep Sandglow Yellow or Keswick Green, inspired by the previous event runners and the British countryside, respectively.

Features unique to the Trophy Edition include a gloss black finish on the bonnet, lower body, brake calipers and rear recovery eyes, while there’s also Trophy decals on the bonnet and C-pillars, as well as special badging, and illuminated treadplates.

The Trophy Edition also features gloss black 20-inch alloy wheels (shod in all-terrain tyres), a rear scuff plate and front undershield, plus gloss black wheel-arches.

Buyers who option the $9188 Trophy Kit also get an expedition roof rack, a black deployable roof ladder, a gloss black side-mounted gear carrier, front and rear mudflaps, plus a raised air intake.

These features are on top of the existing equipment in the Defender 110, which includes electronic air suspension, a terrain response system, while power comes from the ‘D350’ 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, producing 258kW and 700Nm.

Power is delivered to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, while a two-speed transfer case also features.

The launch of the Defender Trophy Edition coincides with the rebirth of the Defender Trophy, with JLR actively “looking for individuals with an unstoppable spirit of adventure to take on a new kind of competition.”

“Defender has been the vehicle of choice of explorers and expedition leaders for decades and the new global initiative is inviting entries in more than 50 countries.

“Local selections will begin this winter, before national finals next autumn determine who will make it to the global final hosted with Defender conservation partner Tusk – in Africa – in 2026.

“Winners will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to team up for an epic mission that will ensure Defender Trophy leaves a positive and lasting legacy on the people and places it encounters.”

Australia isn’t included in the 2025-26 Defender Trophy competition, though residents will be eligible for the 2026-27 iteration.